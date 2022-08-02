We Are China

Natural scenery of Yucha Grand Canyon in Shaanxi

15:25, August 02, 2022

Natural scenery of Yucha Grand Canyon in Ganquan county of Yan'an city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 1, 2022. (Photo/VCG)

