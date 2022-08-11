Spectacular water cave in NE China

Ecns.cn) 15:03, August 11, 2022

Colored lights illuminate the geological formations at the Benxi Water Cave, a large-scale underground karst, in Benxi, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)

Developed about 500,000 years ago, the cave has more than 400,000 cubic meters internal space and a total length of 5,800 meters. Comprising a dry cave and a water cave, it is the world's longest underground karst cave with water.

