Guangxi sees robust foreign trade in July

Xinhua) 17:03, August 25, 2022

NANNING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw its foreign trade volume reach 61.56 billion yuan (about 9 billion U.S. dollars) in July, up 18.8 percent year on year, according to the regional commerce department.

This is a record-high figure in terms of the region's import and export volume in a single month.

From January to July, the foreign trade volume of Guangxi totaled about 301.2 billion yuan, down 12.4 percent year on year.

In July, Guangxi's import and export of general trade was 27.01 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 60.6 percent, while the import and export of its processing trade came in at 12.52 billion yuan, up 16.3 percent year on year. The region's import and export of bonded logistics reached 13.51 billion yuan, up 9.8 percent from the previous year.

