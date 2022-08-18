Chinese vice premier urges efforts to boost foreign trade, consumption

Xinhua) 09:50, August 18, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a teleconference on expanding consumption and further stabilizing foreign trade and foreign investment in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Wednesday urged efforts to expand consumption and further stabilize foreign trade and foreign investment.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a teleconference in Beijing.

Hu called for stronger measures to accelerate the recovery of domestic consumption, guarantee the steady supply of daily necessities, and help market entities tide over difficulties.

Efforts should be made to help foreign trade enterprises secure orders and markets, ensure stable imports of grain and energy resources, smooth foreign trade logistics, and promote the innovative development of the services trade, Hu said.

Concrete and effective measures should be taken to shore up expectations of foreign companies, stabilize existing foreign investment while attracting new investment, and enhance the stability and international competitiveness of the industrial chain, Hu noted.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)