China EximBank loans to foreign trade industry up in H1

Xinhua) 09:46, August 13, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Export-Import Bank of China (China EximBank) has offered 920 billion yuan (about 136.47 billion U.S. dollars) of loans to the foreign trade industry in the first half of the year (H1), up 22 percent year on year.

By the end of June, the bank's outstanding loans to the foreign trade sector rose 19 percent from the previous year to 2.68 trillion yuan.

The bank said it would actively promote credit supply and increase support to the real economy in H2.

The China Eximbank is a state-funded and state-owned policy bank supporting China's foreign trade, investment, and international economic cooperation.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)