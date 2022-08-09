Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region sees growth in foreign trade

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 18, 2021 shows a container ship by the Pacific international container terminal at the Tianjin Port of north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region saw its foreign trade increase by 12.5 percent year on year to 2.35 trillion yuan (around 347 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of this year, Tianjin Customs said.

The region's foreign trade accounted for 11.9 percent of the country's total in the period.

In June alone, its imports and exports reached 300.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.96 percent, with imports amounting to 162.8 billion yuan and exports hitting 137.3 billion yuan.

From January to June, its trade with countries along the Belt and Road maintained robust growth, up 27.6 percent yearly to nearly 930 billion yuan.

China initiated the strategy of coordinating the development of the national capital of Beijing and neighboring Tianjin Municipality and Hebei Province in early 2014 to create a model with a better economic structure, cleaner environment, and improved public services.

