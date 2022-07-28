2nd CICPE showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad

Xinhua) 08:18, July 28, 2022

An exhibitor demonstrates a virtual reality (VR) skiing equipment at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Visitors view jewelry at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A visitor takes photos of exhibits at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

An exhibitor demonstrates a bicycle at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A visitor smells the aroma from a whisky evaporator at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Visitors view exhibits at the Fashion &Jewelry exhibition hall during the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Hu Zhixuan)

A chef cuts slices of Prosciutto di Parma at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 26, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Photo taken on July 27, 2022 shows a piece of jewelry work named "Before Time" at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view crystal tableware at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

A visitor experiences a new interactive video-shooting equipment at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view a dress made of 19,650 artificial gems at the second China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 27, 2022. The expo showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)