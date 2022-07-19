Malaysia keen to export more palm oil among agricultural products to China: minister

Xinhua) 16:16, July 19, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia is ready to export more agricultural products including palm oil and tropical fruits to China, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

Local media Tuesday quoted Zuraida as saying that demand for these products from China is welcome especially at a time of economic uncertainty.

According to Zuraida, the Chinese market in 2021 accounted for 12 percent of Malaysian palm oil exports.

"China also supports and accepts the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification, which has enabled the palm oil industry (in China) to enhance its corporate image while fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities and realizing China's national green policy," she said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)