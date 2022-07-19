Foreign trade of China's northernmost province up 30.7 pct in H1

Xinhua) 13:25, July 19, 2022

HARBIN, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, saw its foreign trade in goods grow 30.7 percent year on year to 122.21 billion yuan (about 18.12 billion U.S. dollars) in the first half of 2022, according to local customs.

In the first half, Heilongjiang's imports rose 35.3 percent year on year to 99.26 billion yuan, while its exports grew 14.1 percent to 22.95 billion yuan, data from Harbin Customs shows.

During the period, the province's trade with countries along the Belt and Road hit 96.38 billion yuan, up 37 percent year on year, accounting for 78.9 percent of the province's total. Its trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 23 percent to 11.18 billion yuan.

The province saw robust growth in the exports of labor-intensive and agricultural products, while imports of iron ore and mechanical and electrical products surged in the same period.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)