China's Xiamen sees record-high foreign trade in H1

Xinhua) 15:00, July 22, 2022

XIAMEN, July 22 (Xinhua) -- During the first half of 2022, foreign trade in east China's Xiamen City topped 444.32 billion yuan (about 65.8 billion U.S. dollars), up 8.3 percent year on year, setting a new record for import and export value in the first half of a year, according to local customs.

Combined imports of the coastal city amounted to 218.37 billion yuan while exports came in at 225.95 billion yuan, rising 3.2 percent and 13.6 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021.

Major export items included mechanical and electrical products and labor-intensive goods, while main imported goods during the period were mechanical and electrical items and agricultural products.

The city's trade volume with the ASEAN countries, the United States and the European Union totaled 84.57 billion yuan, 65.77 billion yuan and 51.12 billion yuan, respectively, up 15.7 percent, 20.8 percent and 15.7 percent year on year.

The city's trade with the Belt and Road countries and the other BRICS nations reached 151.88 billion yuan and 38.42 billion yuan, up 16.7 percent and 20.4 percent, respectively, customs statistics showed.

