Home>>
China's foreign trade of goods up 10.4 pct in first 7 months
(Xinhua) 11:23, August 07, 2022
Aerial photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of goods jumped 10.4 percent year on year to 23.6 trillion yuan (about 3.5 trillion U.S. dollars) during the first seven months of the year, official data showed Sunday.
Exports rose 14.7 percent year on year to 13.37 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.3 percent from a year ago to 10.23 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- International trade channels help enterprises expand global business
- China-Africa economic, trade projects worth 170 mln USD signed
- China's foreign trade bucks trend, sets new records
- Interview: China's continuous opening up brings opportunities to foreign businesses, says Vietnamese scholar
- China's expansion of palm oil imports to boost Indonesia's export values: minister
- France leads participation in consumer expo to tap into Chinese market
- 2nd CICPE showcases over 2,800 brands from home and abroad
- Global enterprises keen to attend CIIE on huge market, wider opening-up
- China's Xiamen sees record-high foreign trade in H1
- China's Guangdong sees foreign trade up 2.8 pct in H1
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.