China's foreign trade of goods up 10.4 pct in first 7 months

Xinhua) 11:23, August 07, 2022

Aerial photo taken on July 29, 2022 shows the Qianwan Container Terminal in Qingdao Port, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade of goods jumped 10.4 percent year on year to 23.6 trillion yuan (about 3.5 trillion U.S. dollars) during the first seven months of the year, official data showed Sunday.

Exports rose 14.7 percent year on year to 13.37 trillion yuan, while imports increased 5.3 percent from a year ago to 10.23 trillion yuan, according to the General Administration of Customs.

