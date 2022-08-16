China's Jiangsu sees surging foreign investment in H1

Xinhua) 08:58, August 16, 2022

NANJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangsu Province, one of the country's economic powerhouses, saw its actual use of foreign direct investment (FDI) reach 21.07 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2022, up 27.5 percent year on year, according to the provincial commerce department on Monday.

During the period, Jiangsu continued to lead other provincial-level regions in China in terms of actual use of FDI, accounting for 18.8 percent of the country's total.

The actual use of FDI in Jiangsu's manufacturing industry grew 50.7 percent year on year to 7.81 billion U.S. dollars in the January-June period.

In the second half of 2022, Jiangsu expects to increase efforts to attract foreign investment and perform well in investment monitoring and analysis, said Jiang Xin, deputy head of the Jiangsu provincial department of commerce.

