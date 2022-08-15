Foreign trade of east China's Jiangxi up 45.2 pct in Jan.-July
NANCHANG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangxi Province reported a robust 45.2 percent increase in foreign trade in the first seven months to 385.21 billion yuan (about 57.14 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed.
Among the total foreign trade volume, exports rose 54.6 percent year on year to 299.42 billion yuan, while imports went up 19.9 percent to 85.79 billion yuan, according to Nanchang Customs in the provincial capital.
During the period, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States and the European Union were Jiangxi's top three trading partners.
Jiangxi's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 79.8 percent to 134.5 billion yuan during the period, while its trade with other RCEP member states totaled 135.78 billion yuan, up 70.2 percent.
Private enterprises in Jiangxi recorded strong performances in foreign trade from January to July, with the total volume increasing 50.1 percent year on year to 289.62 billion yuan, accounting for 75.2 percent of the province's total.
Photos
Related Stories
- China EximBank loans to foreign trade industry up in H1
- Interview: China's opening-up "big tailwind" for foreign financial institutions
- Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region sees growth in foreign trade
- Foreign trade bolsters China's economic outlook with steadily growing momentum
- China's foreign trade of goods up 10.4 pct in first 7 months
- International trade channels help enterprises expand global business
- China-Africa economic, trade projects worth 170 mln USD signed
- China's foreign trade bucks trend, sets new records
- Interview: China's continuous opening up brings opportunities to foreign businesses, says Vietnamese scholar
- China's expansion of palm oil imports to boost Indonesia's export values: minister
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.