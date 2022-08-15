Foreign trade of east China's Jiangxi up 45.2 pct in Jan.-July

Xinhua) 08:51, August 15, 2022

NANCHANG, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- East China's Jiangxi Province reported a robust 45.2 percent increase in foreign trade in the first seven months to 385.21 billion yuan (about 57.14 billion U.S. dollars), official data showed.

Among the total foreign trade volume, exports rose 54.6 percent year on year to 299.42 billion yuan, while imports went up 19.9 percent to 85.79 billion yuan, according to Nanchang Customs in the provincial capital.

During the period, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the United States and the European Union were Jiangxi's top three trading partners.

Jiangxi's trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road increased 79.8 percent to 134.5 billion yuan during the period, while its trade with other RCEP member states totaled 135.78 billion yuan, up 70.2 percent.

Private enterprises in Jiangxi recorded strong performances in foreign trade from January to July, with the total volume increasing 50.1 percent year on year to 289.62 billion yuan, accounting for 75.2 percent of the province's total.

