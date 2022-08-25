Languages

Thursday, August 25, 2022

Scenery of Yuntai Mountain scenic spot, Henan

(Xinhua) 15:06, August 25, 2022

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)

People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)

