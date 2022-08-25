Scenery of Yuntai Mountain scenic spot, Henan
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)
People visit the Yuntai Mountain scenic spot in central China's Henan Province, Aug. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Lyu Guoqing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Scenery of terraced fields in Lianhe Township, SE China
- Spectacular water cave in NE China
- Scenery of Three Gorges Dam at dawn
- Natural scenery of Yucha Grand Canyon in Shaanxi
- Beautiful scenery of Yuanbao mountain National Nature Reserve in Guangxi
- Birds seen in Guanshan Lake Park in SW China's Guizhou
- Nice and cool resort in China's Qinling Mountains attracts tourists in hot summer
- Cosmic magic! Photographer captures elusive red sprites in S China
- View of Sanggan River National Wetland Park in north China
- In pics: Lijiang-Shangri-La railway under construction
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.