China-Europe freight train services see robust growth in August
(Xinhua) 08:51, September 13, 2022
A China-Europe freight train arrives at Xi'an international port in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Aug. 31, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)
BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight train service surged by 18 percent year on year last month, hitting a record-high 1,585 trips, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.
About 154,000 20-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods were shipped through the freight trains in August, up 19 percent from a year ago, according to the company.
During the first eight months, the number of China-Europe freight train trips rose 5 percent year on year to 10,575. The trains transported a total of 1.02 million TEU of goods, an increase of 6 percent from a year ago.
