No casualties reported following freight train accident in north China

Xinhua) 08:18, April 15, 2022

TIANJIN, April 14 (Xinhua) -- An accident involving two freight trains carrying coal took place on Thursday in north China's Tianjin Municipality, causing some carriages to derail, according to local authorities.

The accident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on a section of the Datong-Qinhuangdao Railway, the municipal emergency management bureau said.

Railway authorities have dispatched six rescue trains and nearly 1,000 rescue workers to the site. No casualties have been reported so far.

