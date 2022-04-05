Bus accident claims 3 lives, over 15 injured

Xinhua) 14:02, April 05, 2022

NEW DELHI, April 5 (Xinhua) -- At least three people died and more than 15 were injured when the passenger bus they were traveling in met with an accident in north India on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap occurred on a national highway in Ayodhya district of the country's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, when the bus carrying around 20 passengers suddenly toppled.

"The driver apparently lost control over the bus, which seemed to be at a high speed when it toppled," said a police officer over phone.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, and the identity of the dead is being ascertained.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)