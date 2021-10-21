Home>>
Gas explosion reported in NE China
(People's Daily App) 10:35, October 21, 2021
A gas explosion has been reported at a residential building in Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning Province.
One dead, 33 injured in the explosion.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Investigations underway after death of 6 Chinese nationals, 2 locals in Zimbabwe gas explosion incident
- 12 killed after pickup truck plunges off cliff in east China
- 15 dead in heavy hauler-truck collision in NE China
- Brick wall collapse leaves 9 dead in east China
- 15 detained over fatal iron-mine accident in China's Shanxi
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.