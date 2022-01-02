Underground fire leaves 9 dead in northeast China

Xinhua) 14:19, January 02, 2022

DALIAN, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- A fire that broke out Friday in an underground area below a market in northeast China's Dalian City has left nine people dead, local authorities said.

The accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Friday, and the open fire was put out at 1:00 p.m.

One fireman, among the nine victims, was dead while battling against the fire. Five people were slightly injured and sent to treatment. Four are still in hospital for observation and one has been discharged.

Further investigation on the cause of the accident is still underway.

