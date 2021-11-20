Death toll rises to 10 after bus-truck collision in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 09:57, November 20, 2021

HEFEI, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- Ten people have died and six others were injured following the collision of a bus and a heavy truck on a highway in east China's Anhui Province late on Monday, local authorities said on Friday.

The accident occurred at 10:11 p.m. Monday at an intersection in Bowang Town in the city of Ma'anshan. Seven bus passengers were found dead at the scene and another died following on-site first-aid. Eight other bus passengers were injured.

On Friday, two of the eight injured passengers died in hospital, according to the provincial department of emergency management. The other six continue to receive treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities have determined the likely cause of the accident. The truck is suspected of speeding while the bus was severely overloaded. When the tragedy occurred, traffic facilities at the site including traffic lights, road monitoring equipment and streetlights were under construction, and a set of solar-powered traffic lights had been temporarily in use at the intersection.

Together, these conditions may have led to the accident, the department said.

