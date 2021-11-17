Senior Chinese lawmaker stresses enforcement of fire protection law

Xinhua) 09:48, November 17, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen on Tuesday stressed efforts to shore up weaknesses in the fire protection work and strengthen the enforcement of China's fire protection law.

Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks at a meeting about the enforcement inspection of the law.

Noting that the current fire safety situation is still grim, Wang called for guarding against potential risks, improving facilities and equipment for fire protection and enhancing rescue forces to make solid progress in this field.

