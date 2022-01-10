China reports fewer coal mining accidents, casualties in 2021

Xinhua) 13:46, January 10, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Workplace safety in China's mining industry continued to improve in 2021, with the number of both accidents and casualties dropping from the previous year, according to official data.

The number of coal mining accidents and casualties declined 15.8 percent and 13.9 percent year on year, respectively, data from the National Mine Safety Administration showed.

The average death rate for producing one million tonnes of coal fell by 24 percent from 2020, and no major gas explosions have been reported in the last two years.

Noting the positive momentum achieved in coal mine safety last year, the administration said that the country still faces risks and challenges including intensive mining and resurgence of mine safety accidents, and called for striking a balance between development and safety.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)