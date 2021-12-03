China's Shanxi likely to produce 1.2 bln tonnes of coal in 2021

Xinhua) 16:25, December 03, 2021

TAIYUAN, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- The daily coal output of Shanxi, a major producer of the black mineral in China, has touched a record of more than 3.3 million tonnes and the annual coal output is expected to cross 1.2 billion tonnes in 2021.

Since July, the province has maintained a monthly coal output of more than 100 million tonnes to stabilize energy supply and expand coal production capacity, said Zhang Xiang, deputy director of the provincial development and reform commission, at a press conference Friday.

A total of 104 coal mines in Shanxi have applied for increasing their production capacity this year.

