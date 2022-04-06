China reports no major accidents during Tomb-sweeping Day holiday

Xinhua) 09:00, April 06, 2022

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) -- No major accidents or natural disasters had taken place in China during the Tomb-sweeping Day holiday by 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.

During the three-day holiday, firefighting and rescue teams nationwide dispatched 169,900 firefighters to carry out more than 13,600 tasks.

A total of 1,792 people were rescued or evacuated during the period, the ministry said.

Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, fell on Tuesday this year. It is a traditional Chinese holiday during which people pay tribute to the dead and worship their ancestors. The three-day holiday concluded on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)