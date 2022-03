We Are China

Chongqing adds station for China-Laos international freight train service

Xinhua) 09:31, March 03, 2022

A cargo train bound for Vientiane, Laos, is about to depart from Xiaonanya station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

CHONGQING, March 2 (Xinhua) -- Carrying 37 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) of goods worth over 4 million yuan (630,000 U.S. dollars), the first cargo train departed Xiaonanya station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, for Vientiane Wednesday.

The train, carrying chemicals, building materials, mechanical parts, and daily necessities, is expected to arrive in Vientiane by way of Yunnan Province in about five days, halving the time it used to take from Chongqing to Vientiane by road.

Chongqing launched the China-Laos international freight train service in Chongqing International Logistics Hub on Dec. 4, just one day after the China-Laos railway launch.

A staff member patrols along the cargo train bound for Vientiane, Laos, in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A cargo train bound for Vientiane, Laos, waits to depart from Xiaonanya station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

Aerial photo shows a cargo train bound for Vientiane, Laos, departing from Xiaonanya station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A cargo train bound for Vientiane, Laos, departs from Xiaonanya station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A cargo train bound for Vientiane, Laos, waits to depart from Xiaonanya station in Jiangjin District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, March 2, 2022. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

