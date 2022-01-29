China-Europe freight train trips top 50,000

Xinhua) 11:15, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- The total number of China-Europe freight train trips has exceeded 50,000 as a cargo train left the southwestern city of Chengdu on Saturday, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.

The value of goods transported by the cargo service skyrocketed from 8 billion U.S. dollars in 2016 to 74.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, an increase of more than 9 times, said the company.

