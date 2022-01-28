China looks to enhance communication with European military for regional peace: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:07, January 28, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday expressed hopes for the defense departments of China and European countries to enhance communication and coordination in order to jointly safeguard true multilateralism and regional peace and stability.

Wu Qian, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a press conference. According to Wu, the Chinese military held strategic consultations with its British and French counterparts over defense affairs via video link on Jan. 12 and 13, respectively.

During the talks, the Chinese military and its counterparts shared views on military exchanges and cooperation, regional security, as well as the development of armed forces and national defense.

The Chinese side stated its position on and concerns over matters involving Taiwan and the South China Sea, urging relevant parties to strictly adhere to the one-China principle, Wu said.

All sides agreed to enhance strategic communication, exchanges and cooperation to increase mutual trust and properly manage differences, according to Wu.

