Opportunities brought by trains from the East
(Xinhua) 10:00, December 10, 2021
Despite the pandemic, China-Europe freight trains have bucked the trend and served as a lifeline for international trade.
Polish businessman Pawel Moskala, who's engaged in the freight shipping businesses for years, is one of many who want to seize the opportunities brought by the trains from the East.
