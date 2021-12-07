China-Mongolia border port handles over 2,500 China-Europe freight trains

Xinhua) 08:56, December 07, 2021

Photo taken on Jan. 8, 2021 shows freight trains at Erenhot Port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Photo by Guo Pengjie/Xinhua)

HOHHOT, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Erenhot, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, had logged a record high of 2,531 China-Europe freight trains this year as of Sunday, up 15.5 percent year on year, according to the local railway authorities.

The port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region now serves 53 China-Europe freight-train routes. The routes begin in more than 40 cities across China and end in about 60 destinations across 10 countries.

As of Sunday, the port had recorded more than 15.6 million tonnes in its total import and export cargo volumes in 2021, up 2.9 percent year on year. Notably, its export cargo volume saw an increase of about 48 percent compared to the same period of last year.

