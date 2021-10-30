Home>>
First "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train arrives in Shanghai
11:14, October 30, 2021
The first "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train is seen upon its arrival in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 29, 2021. On Friday morning, the first "Jinbo" China-Europe freight train arrived in Shanghai, marking the first time for exhibits of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be sent by the freight train to the municipality. A total of 35 containers with goods weighing about 460 tonnes were first concentrated from Hamburg and Duisburg in Germany to Malaszewicze in Poland and then were carried by the freight train which entered China via Alataw Pass, a major rail port in Xinjiang, to Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)
