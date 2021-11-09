China poses no threats to Europe: Newsweek
NEW YORK, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- China poses no direct security threats to the European continent, military or otherwise, U.S. magazine Newsweek has reported.
Europe's growing willingness to confront China was out of the anxiety about losing security guarantee from the United States, rather than a perceived military threat China poses to the continent, it stressed.
Neither European leaders nor the public regarded China as a critical issue for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a transatlantic alliance, said the report.
"Rotating a few frigates through the Indo-Pacific is a low-cost, token contribution that Europeans can make to propitiate the United States while postponing the necessary sacrifices to provide more fully for their own defense," it said.
