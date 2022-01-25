New China-Europe train route links Suzhou, Milan
NANJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A train loaded with 100 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods departed the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province for Milan, Italy on Monday, marking the first China-Europe freight train linking the two cities.
The exported goods included auto parts and cooking utensils manufactured in Jiangsu worth about 3.73 million U.S. dollars, and are expected to arrive in Milan aboard the X8020 train in 25 days.
According to Suzhou Customs, the city sent 406 China-Europe freight trains in 2021, up 38.12 percent year on year. The total value of transported goods stood at about 2.25 billion dollars, up 66.52 percent.
Suzhou has opened eight China-Europe freight train routes to Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe since 2013, covering more than 80 cities.
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: onboard markets on "slow trains"
- First Lancang-Mekong Express freight train departs SW China's Kunming
- Fuxing bullet train runs through Daliang Mountains in SW China
- Despite logistics woes, Chinese freight railway sustains supply chain for European Christmas shoppers
- High-speed train reaches Changbai Mountains in northeast China
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.