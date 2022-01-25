New China-Europe train route links Suzhou, Milan

January 25, 2022

NANJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- A train loaded with 100 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods departed the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province for Milan, Italy on Monday, marking the first China-Europe freight train linking the two cities.

The exported goods included auto parts and cooking utensils manufactured in Jiangsu worth about 3.73 million U.S. dollars, and are expected to arrive in Milan aboard the X8020 train in 25 days.

According to Suzhou Customs, the city sent 406 China-Europe freight trains in 2021, up 38.12 percent year on year. The total value of transported goods stood at about 2.25 billion dollars, up 66.52 percent.

Suzhou has opened eight China-Europe freight train routes to Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe since 2013, covering more than 80 cities.

