In pics: onboard markets on "slow trains"

Xinhua) 20:05, January 17, 2022

Passengers buy goods sold by local villagers on train No. 4318 in northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2022. Trains No. 4317 and 4318 are "slow trains" operating between Tonghua of Jilin Province and Dandong of Liaoning Province in northeast China. In the run-up to the Lunar New Year, the local railway authorities have been organizing onboard markets which allow villagers living along the trains' route to sell goods to passengers without leaving the train cars. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

