China's first maglev sky train rolls off in Wuhan

Ecns.cn) 13:57, December 15, 2021

The Xingguo maglev sky train rolls off the production line in Jiangxia District in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Chang)

China's first sky train adopting permanent magnetic levitation technology rolled off the assembly line in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, on Tuesday. This is also the first time in the world that permanent magnetic levitation technology has been applied to sky train manufacture. The design speed of the train is 120 kilometers per hour, and it features energy-saving and environmental protection, non-contact traction and strong climbing ability.

