Chinese train maker rolls out panoramic train

Xinhua) 14:07, December 09, 2021

CHANGSHA, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- A train with panoramic view windows for mountain touring rolled off the production line Wednesday in CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co. Ltd., central China's Hunan Province.

The train is to ply the railway linking the city of Lijiang with the scenic area of Yulong Snow Mountain in southwest China's Yunnan Province.

CRRC scientist Yang Ying said the rail transit vehicle meets the demand for green and low-carbon tourism development.

The cabin windows of the train are electrically adjusted according to the intensity of the sunlight. They are designed to offer passengers a field of view of 120 degrees to 150 degrees, as the train runs along the mountain slope.

Running at a maximum speed of 70 km per hour, the train has three compartments with a total passenger capacity of 351 people.

