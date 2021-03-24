Panda-themed train begins operation in SW China

People's Daily Online) 15:45, March 24, 2021

A Panda-themed train, with a cute look and decked out with luxury equipment, began operating in southwest China’s Sichuan province on March 24, 2021. The train features soft sleeper compartments, a dining car, and a multi-function entertainment room equipped with KTV and showers. In the future, the train will operate on a number of rail lines linking Chengdu and Chongqing, Chongqing and Guiyang, Shanghai and Kunming in Sichuan, Guizhou provinces and Chongqing municipality.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)