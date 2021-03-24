Home>>
Panda-themed train begins operation in SW China
(People's Daily Online) 15:45, March 24, 2021
|(Photo/China Railway)
A Panda-themed train, with a cute look and decked out with luxury equipment, began operating in southwest China’s Sichuan province on March 24, 2021. The train features soft sleeper compartments, a dining car, and a multi-function entertainment room equipped with KTV and showers. In the future, the train will operate on a number of rail lines linking Chengdu and Chongqing, Chongqing and Guiyang, Shanghai and Kunming in Sichuan, Guizhou provinces and Chongqing municipality.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Train runs amid spring flowers in Chongqing
- Panda-themed train to be put into use in southwest China
- Train crew members attend etiquette training in Ningxia
- Attendants change uniforms six times as train moves southward
- China rolls out new generation of monorail train
- China develops high-speed train to run on different rail systems
- Train maintainers ensure safe operation of passenger trains
- "Little slow trains" in SW China help Yi people boost incomes
- Beijing-Moscow international train to celebrate 60th anniversary
- Special train takes Yunnan migrant workers to factories in Guangdong
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.