Beijing-Moscow international train to celebrate 60th anniversary

(People's Daily Online)    16:04, May 20, 2020

A staff member hangs the national emblem on the K3/4 train. (Photo/Yin Xingyun)

The K3/4 train running between Beijing and Moscow via Ulan Bator will mark 60 years of operations this month.

The route opened on May 24, 1960, and was China's first international train route. It remains perhaps the country's most famous international rail journey.

The total length of the railway is over 5,000 kilometers. The train has carried over 2 million passengers from more than 100 countries, witnessing friendly exchanges between people in China, Mongolia and Russia.


