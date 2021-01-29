Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Panda-themed train to be put into use in southwest China

(People's Daily Online)    14:11, January 29, 2021

A panda-themed tourism train will start to run in areas surrounding Chengdu, the hometown of giant pandas in southwest China, said a news release platform of the Chengdu government.

(Photo/WeChat account: cd-zhengshi)

Aiming to become a mobile hotel, the 252-seat train is equipped with soft and hard sleepers, a restaurant car, and an entertainment car, the first of this kind in southwest China.

With comfortable and stylish furniture, a safe and smart lock system, a bath system, and high-speed internet connectivity (including 5G network), the train is set to provide an impressive trip for passengers, said a manager from a subsidiary company of the China Railway Chengdu Group Co., Ltd.

(Photo/WeChat account: cd-zhengshi)

The entertainment car provides a space where passengers can sing and dance, while also selling local specialties from surrounding places to help with poverty alleviation efforts. The restaurant car, besides serving local signature food, could be used as a meeting room if needed. The train has several compartments, each covering between 3.38 and 9.5 square meters, for passengers’ enjoyment. 

(Photo/WeChat account: cd-zhengshi)

(Photo/WeChat account: cd-zhengshi)

