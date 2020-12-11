Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Dec 11, 2020
Attendants change uniforms six times as train moves southward

(People's Daily Online)    10:08, December 11, 2020
(Photo/peoplerail.com)

From down coats to skirts, on train Z384 attendants have to change their uniforms six times in order to adapt to the rising temperature along the route.

Setting off from Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin province, where the temperature hits 20 degrees Celsius below zero in winter, the train arrives in the southernmost city of Sanya, which is warm throughout the year.

It takes the train 50 hours and 55 minutes to cover the 4,612-kilometer journey. With the temperature gradually rising as the train moves southward, passengers and railway staff feel as if they’ve experiences “four seasons.”


