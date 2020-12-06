Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Dec 6, 2020
China rolls out new generation of monorail train

(Xinhua)    13:29, December 06, 2020

Chinese railcar maker CRRC Qingdao Sifang has recently produced a new generation of straddle-type monorail train with a designed maximum speed of 100 km per hour.

Powered by permanent magnet traction technology, the train features a strong climbing capability, a large passenger-transport capacity, low noise, low energy consumption, and great adaptability to complex terrain, the company said.

The train can carry up to 1,400 passengers with six cars, according to the company. Compared to existing models of monorail trains, it can save more than 20 percent of the energy.

The company, based in Qingdao City, in east China's Shandong Province, is also developing a prototype magnetic-levitation train with a designed top speed of 600 km per hour, which is scheduled to roll off the production line by the end of this year.

