Train maintainers ensure safe operation of passenger trains

Passenger train maintainer is a special type of work in the railway vehicle sector.

Working in the open air 24 hours a day (shift work) with a hammer and a lamp, a passenger train maintainer is titled as "train doctor," vividly due to their hard work and job responsibilities-inspecting visible or invisible problems and breakdowns of the train.

After each train arrives at the inspection and repair depot, 33-year-old passenger train maintainer Zhou Tao and his colleagues have to uncouple, test the wind, inspect the train and maintain it.

Zhou Tao said that this is just like the traditional Chinese medicine diagnosis：observing, listening, interrogating and pulse-taking, they need to check the train through observing, knocking, listening and touching to evaluate whether there is a fault or not.

Zhou said: "Our job may be as important as doctors, we should and must be much careful, otherwise any fault we miss could cause great incident."