NW China’s Shaanxi to build a giant panda park

Northwest China’s Shaanxi province will build a park for giant pandas in its capital city Xi’an, thepaper.cn reported on Jan. 13.

Four giant panda keepers pose in a photo with panda cubs at the Qinling Panda Research Center, northwest China’s Shaanxi province, Jan. 12. (Photo/WeChat account of the publicity department of the CPC Chang’an district committee)

Covering a planned area of 1,095 mu (73 hectares), the park will have a capacity to raise 50 pandas with dedicated areas for adult and sub-adult pandas, according to the Qinling Panda Research Center.

With a zone for promoting knowledge of the endangered species, the park will also focus on the breeding of giant pandas and scientific research.

It aims to improve the breeding conditions for captive pandas, expand their population, and enhance the popularity of giant pandas in the Qinling Mountains.

At present, there are about 345 wild pandas in Shaanxi, the highest density of the species in China.