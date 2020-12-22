Panda base holds contest for new logo, calling for entries from artists and designers

The Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding has kicked off an activity to solicit a logo to better represent its image, searching for entries from world-famous design companies and artists, to designers and enthusiasts, the panda base announced on Dec.21, Chinanews.com reported.

Photo shows a cute giant panda at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. (Photo courtesy of Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding)

The activity, called “WHO AM I,” aims to find a logo that helps improve the visual identification of the base, lifting its popularity and influence, while displaying the base’s characteristics.

All entries must reflect the geographic location, appearance, characteristics, development history, social responsibility and cultural characteristics of the base.

They should also carry prominent themes, be concise and artistic, easy to read, remember, identify and be publicized, while adopting a variety of visual communication methods.

After three rounds of review, the best design will be selected out of the entries by Chinese artists and designers. The results will be announced on Feb. 5, 2021, and the first prize winner will receive 120,000 yuan ($18,324).