Four generations of female panda cub’s family live under one roof in northwest China

(CCTV News)

Three giant panda cubs recently celebrated their 100th day after birth at the Qinling Panda Breeding and Research Center in northwest China's Shaanxi province. One female cub marks the fourth generation of the family living under one roof at the base.

The mother panda, six-year-old Yongyong, is the youngest captive-bred mother panda at the base. Yongyong’s mother Lousheng, 17, is the first panda born at the center through artificial fertilization, while Xuexue, Lousheng's mother, is more than 30 years old.

(CCTV News)

This year, the panda base used the semen of Qizai, the world's only artificially bred brown giant panda, for artificial breeding, meaning one of the four panda cubs could be the offspring of Qizai.

With 32 new captive-bred panda cubs having been born, Shaanxi became the world's third-largest giant panda breeding center. At present, there are about 345 wild pandas in Shaanxi province, the highest density of the species in China.