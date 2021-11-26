Train operator spends 36 years in driver’s seat

Xinhua) 16:31, November 26, 2021

(Photo/ Xinhua)

Du Haikuan, 58, has been a train driver for China Railway Hohhot Bureau Group Co. Ltd. During the past 36 years since 1985, Du has done many jobs, from engine stoker to co-driver to train operator. He has set record over the years of zero delays or breakdowns.

Driving a train requires much skill, says Du. Ideally, locomotive operation should be so smooth that passengers do not even notice they are setting off or coming to a stop. Therefore, Du has continued to dedicate time to study train technology to raise his knowledge and provide a better experience for passengers.

“Working with trains for 36 years has allowed me to do one thing really well - to be a good driver,” said Du, who has won awards for his professionalism such as ‘national model worker’.

In more than a year’s time, Du will finally retire. He says he still has two wishes in his heart. One is to attend his final shift and provide quality service to his passengers, the other is to be able to pass on his knowledge and experience to younger colleagues, so that they can follow in his footsteps.

