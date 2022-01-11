First Lancang-Mekong Express freight train departs SW China's Kunming

Ecns.cn) 09:58, January 11, 2022

A staff member takes photos of a Lancang-Mekong Express freight train, Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, January 10, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Jiaxian)

The first Lancang-Mekong Express freight train of the China-Laos Railway, loaded with goods including flowers and vegetables, left Kunming on Monday.

With a speed of 120km/h, it will arrive in Laos' capital Vientiane on Tuesday after about a 26-hour journey, much more faster than normal international freight trains.

