Fuxing bullet train runs through Daliang Mountains in SW China

By Song Haoxin (People's Daily App) 16:13, January 10, 2022

The video shows the D843 train on Monday running between Xichang, Sichuan and Kunming, Yunnan Province at an average speed 160 km per hour. This is first time that a Fuxing bullet train is traveling through the Daliang Mountains in Southwest China.

