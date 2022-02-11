Lao leader speaks highly of China-Laos railway

Xinhua) February 11, 2022

VIENTIANE, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith has spoken highly of the China-Laos Railway during his recent trip by the Lane Xang EMU train and inspection on the railway's operation.

Thongloun, who led a government delegation, took the train traveling from the capital Vientiane to the Boten town bordering China on Monday, before returning to Vientiane from Luang Prabang on Wednesday.

During his inspection at the Vientiane railway station, Thongloun was briefed on the station's operation and gave instructions on railway security issues, Laos-China Railway Co., Ltd. (LCRC), the joint venture in charge of the operation of the railway's Lao section, told Xinhua on Thursday.

Thongloun praised his experience on board the Lane Xang EMU as a comfortable and safe trip, and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved in the two-month operation of the China-Laos Railway since its inauguration in December 2021.

The Lao president also said that the railway's operation facilitates the people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, and that the Lao people feel proud of the railway.

He expressed hope that the Lao people can all experience the train travel and truly get to know the significance of joint implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the LCRC told Xinhua.

Thongloun also quoted a Lao proverb as saying that "where there is a road, there is an opportunity for development", reiterating the important role of the China-Laos Railway in promoting development of the Southeast Asian country.

As of Feb. 5, the Lao section of the China-Laos Railway had run a total of 116 pairs of passenger trains, transporting 108,770 passengers, an average of 1,699 passengers per day, in addition to 124.5 pairs of freight trains, shipping 133,191 tons of goods, an average of 2,081 tons per day.

