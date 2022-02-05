Nigerian minister lauds China-assisted railway project

Xinhua) 10:22, February 05, 2022

LAGOS, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- Nigeria's Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi on Friday lauded the quality of work delivered by a Chinese company on the Kano-Kaduna railway in Nigeria, highlighting ample opportunities created by the project.

Underlining the importance of utilizing local materials and manpower in the railway's construction by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, the minister said the Nigerian government is encouraging not only the use of local materials but also the recruitment of local workers.

The project, he said, is designed to facilitate the movement of passengers and cargoes, especially cargoes.

Amaechi said that Kano, a city in northern Nigeria, is an important economic center, and the railway project will strengthen the link between Kano and Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub.

The minister expressed optimism that the railway will be delivered for commercial operations before May 2023.

