Maintenance work for bullet trains prepared in Guangxi for Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 09:24, January 17, 2022

Maintenance workers check a bullet train at a maintenance base in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 16, 2022. Nanning section of China Railway Nanning Bureau Group Co., Ltd. started to carry out maintenance work for bullet trains recently to prepare for the country's annual Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

